Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of MKS Instruments worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.7 %

MKSI stock opened at $120.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.