The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Cut by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.90 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.