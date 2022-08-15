The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLU opened at $16.95 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Insider Activity

In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLU. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading

