Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRI opened at $116.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $2,882,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $2,308,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.