Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 825,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 692,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $56.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.