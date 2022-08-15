Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $412.24 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

