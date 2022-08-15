Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 354,271 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354,271 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,971,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,680,000 after buying an additional 271,498 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NiSource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,700,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 209,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $2,734,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in NiSource by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:NI opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.