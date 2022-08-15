Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 40,524 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,524 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $30.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

