Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $51.75 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.