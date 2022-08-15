VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $176.13 on Monday. VanEck Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.65.

