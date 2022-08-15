Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 935 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Price Performance

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $225.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.58. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.