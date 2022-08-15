Wade G W & Inc. Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $168.68 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

