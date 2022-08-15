Wade G W & Inc. Invests $224,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health Stock Up 6.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.