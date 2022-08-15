Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 167 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $181.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.83.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

