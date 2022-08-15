Wade G W & Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,944 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

