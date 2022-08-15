Wade G W & Inc. Sells 10,666 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,825.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MJ stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

