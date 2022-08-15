Wade G W & Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,782,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $90.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

