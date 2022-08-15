Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on September 2nd

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 2.2 %

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 128.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

