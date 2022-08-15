Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Welltower Stock Up 1.8 %

WELL stock opened at $82.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.