1,025 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $216.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

