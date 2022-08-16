10,837 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.60%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.