13,033 Shares in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $349,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $13,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIO opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

