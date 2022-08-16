14,496 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics
10x Genomics Stock Performance
Shares of TXG opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.15.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
10x Genomics Company Profile
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.