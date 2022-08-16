1,974 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.19. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

