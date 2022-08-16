2,182 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after buying an additional 67,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,865,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSK opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

