28,087 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $149,712.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,471.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $149,712.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,976.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,002,826. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

