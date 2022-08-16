28,942 Shares in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at NextGen Healthcare
In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $185,185. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.
NextGen Healthcare Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
