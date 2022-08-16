32,314 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 945,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,801,000 after purchasing an additional 212,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOUR opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $89.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

