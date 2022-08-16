32,381 Shares in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FinWise Bancorp news, insider Michael Christopher Obrien bought 5,000 shares of FinWise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,548.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Christopher Obrien acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,236 shares in the company, valued at $184,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kent Landvatter acquired 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,543 shares of company stock worth $116,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

FINW opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FinWise Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.