3,398 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.