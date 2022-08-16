3,475 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,137,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $7,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,526,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

In other news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,311.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

