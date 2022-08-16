41,349 Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 41,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 19.2% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Arrival by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Arrival Stock Performance

Arrival Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Arrival has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

