4,550 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.