Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $28,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day moving average of $175.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

