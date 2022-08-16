Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 123,120 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.8% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

