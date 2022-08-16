Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

ALNY opened at $231.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

