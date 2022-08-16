Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $13,522,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

