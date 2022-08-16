Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Hits $39.35 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $39.35 million and $8.05 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

