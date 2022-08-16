AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after acquiring an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AZN stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

