AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of -162.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

