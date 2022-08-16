Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 209 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,388,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average of $178.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

