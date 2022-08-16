B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 584 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.6% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $1,851,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $222.38 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $351.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

