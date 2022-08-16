B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 13,817 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %

PACCAR stock opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.