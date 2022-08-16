B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 13,817 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.