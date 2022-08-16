B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 234 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 113.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $80.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.