B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys Shares of 12,461 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in WEX by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in WEX by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WEX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,465 shares of company stock worth $762,355 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $165.00. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.73.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

