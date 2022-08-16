B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys Shares of 58,103 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,103 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Up 2.8 %

PFGC stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group Company Profile

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.