B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys Shares of 58,103 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,103 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.
Performance Food Group Stock Up 2.8 %
PFGC stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
