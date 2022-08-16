B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,582,000 after acquiring an additional 434,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

