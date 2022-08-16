B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,107,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,293 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

