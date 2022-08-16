B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.99 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE RMD opened at $237.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.18. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

