B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,366.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,219.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,305.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,852 shares of company stock valued at $56,952,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

